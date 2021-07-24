Chile registers less than 2,000 daily Covid cases again

In a statement, the official added that 83 more deaths were also recorded, bringing the total to 34,875, Xinhua reported.

Santiago, July 24 (IANS) Chile registered less than 2,000 daily Covid-19 cases after reporting 1,656 new infections in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,606,358 cases, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Friday.

Eleven of the country's 16 regions reported a positivity rate under or equal to 3 per cent, according to Paris.

Since early June, Chile has seen a constant drop in the number of cases coinciding with the national vaccination process against Covid-19, which in several regions has fully immunized over 80 per cent of the population.

Chile will open its borders on Monday for locals and foreign residents who are fully vaccinated.

