Chile reports 1,152 daily Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths

Santiago, Aug 1 (IANS) Chile reported on Saturday 1,152 new Covid-19 infections and 82 more deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,615,771 cases and 35,448 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Chile reported 1.8 per cent positivity in tests carried out for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest recorded at the national level during the pandemic, Minister of Health Enrique Paris reported on Saturday.