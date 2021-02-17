Chile reports 2,547 new daily COVID-19 cases

Santiago [Chile], February 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chilean Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 2,547 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing total confirmed cases to 782,039, as well as 20 deaths in the same period for a total of 19,644.



In its daily report, the ministry also said that 740,465 patients have recovered from the disease, while 21,539 cases are currently active.

Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris said in a statement that infections have decreased by 15 per cent in the last two weeks, with a decline in 14 regions since the new outbreak began in December.

Paris reported that the southern region of Los Rios has the highest incidence rate, while the regions of Biobio, La Araucania, Nuble and the Santiago Metropolitan Region have the highest increase in cases.

The ministry also reported that 2,092,453 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 54,819 have gotten their first and second doses, as part of the country's vaccination campaign to immunize about 20 million people in the first half of the year. (ANI/Xinhua)

