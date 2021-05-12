Chile reports 3,771 cases, 38 deaths from Covid in one day

Santiago, May 12 (IANS) Chile's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 3,771 new Covid-19 infections and 38 more deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,256,546 cases and 27,356 deaths, amid a slight decrease in cases.
Health Minister Enrique Paris said in a statement that 11 of the country's 16 regions have seen a decline in Covid-19 infections in the last seven days, but emphasized the importance of maintaining health measures to avoid the spread of the virus, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
The southern region of Magallanes had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Maule, Arica and Atacama.
The regions with the greatest increase in new cases in the last seven days were Aysen, Arica, Los Lagos and Coquimbo.
