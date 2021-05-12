Chile reports 3,771 cases, 38 deaths from Covid in one day

Santiago, May 12 (IANS) Chile's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 3,771 new Covid-19 infections and 38 more deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,256,546 cases and 27,356 deaths, amid a slight decrease in cases.

Health Minister Enrique Paris said in a statement that 11 of the country's 16 regions have seen a decline in Covid-19 infections in the last seven days, but emphasized the importance of maintaining health measures to avoid the spread of the virus, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.