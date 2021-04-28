Chile reports 4,141 Covid-19 cases in one day

Ten regions in the South American country have seen a decline in the number of cases in the last 14 days, Chilean Minister of Health Enrique Paris said during a press conference.

Santiago, April 28 (IANS) Chile's Health Ministry reported on Tuesday 4,141 Covid-19 infections and 45 more deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,179,772 cases and 26,020 deaths.

The southern region of Magallanes registered the highest incidence rate in the country per 100,000 inhabitants, while the regions with the greatest increase in new confirmed cases in the last seven days were Aysen, Arica, Magallanes and Atacama, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Chile has been facing a new wave of Covid-19 infections since March, after relaxing restrictive measures during the summer season in the Southern Hemisphere and resuming some face-to-face activities.

Meanwhile, after observing a decrease in the number of cases, the Health Ministry has decided to relax quarantines in certain localities and municipalities.

--IANS

int/rs