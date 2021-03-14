Chile reports 5,928 new cases of COVID-19

Santiago [Chile], March 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chilean Ministry of Health reported 5,928 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease on Saturday, with 123 more deaths related to the virus.



The new cases brought the national total caseload to 885,379, while the death toll hit 21,574.

The ministry said that 830,698 patients had recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic while 32,705 were in the active stage.

In addition, 1,960 people were hospitalized in intensive care units, including 1,640 patients on ventilators. Cases of COVID-19 have risen in Chile recently, placing increased stress on hospitals.

Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza said at a press conference that the main pillar of the country's strategy against COVID-19 is testing, and she urged those with symptoms to take a test within 24 hours of their onset. (ANI/Xinhua)

