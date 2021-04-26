Chile reports 6,638 new cases of COVID-19

Santiago [Chile], April 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile's Ministry of Health reported 6,638 new cases of the COVID-19 on Sunday with 114 deaths.



According to the ministry, cases have risen to 1,169,536 and the death toll has risen to 25,856.

Chilean Minister of Health Enrique Paris said in a statement that new cases have decreased by 8 percent in the last 14 days, and in 9 regions, the number of patients has decreased over the last two weeks.

Despite this, Paris urged citizens to "continue to be rigorous in self-care ... because there are regions where the evolution of new infections worries us."

He pointed out that the regions with the highest increase in new cases in the last week were Magallanes, Aysen, Arica, and Atacama. (ANI/Xinhua)

