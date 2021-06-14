Chile reports 7,529 new cases of COVID-19

Santiago [Chile], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile reported 7,529 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday for a total of 1,476,473, said the Ministry of Health.

The ministry added that another 128 deaths were also registered, bringing the death toll to 30,707.



Chilean Minister of Health Enrique Paris said that in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 test positivity had reached 8.32 percent at the national level, while in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, test positivity rate was 9 percent.

In the Santiago Metropolitan Region, where more than 7 million people live, a total lockdown came into force on Saturday due to the increasing number of cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

