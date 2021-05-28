Chile reports 8,117 new COVID-19 cases in one day

The daily caseload was the highest since April 10, when it climbed to 8,124 infections, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Santiago, May 28 (IANS) Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris reported on Thursday 8,117 new Covid-19 Infections and 185 more deaths, for a total of 1,352,723 cases and 28,809 deaths.

"We ask everyone to adopt the strictest health measures to avoid the spread of the virus and get vaccinated," Paris said during a press conference.

Despite the increase in infections, the government began issuing mobility passes to fully vaccinated people, enabling them to travel in communes in total lockdown and between regions with weekend lockdowns.

In addition, Paris announced the lifting of quarantines in nine communes.

As of Wednesday, 10,156,276 people had been vaccinated, with 7,862,167 receiving both doses, according to the Health Ministry.

