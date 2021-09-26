Chile reports lowest number of Covid patients in ICU since April 2020

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the current number of people admitted for the disease is "400 fewer than a month ago and 3,000 fewer than at the peak of the second wave", Xinhua news agency reported.

Santiago, Sep 26 (IANS) Chile reported on Saturday that 394 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised in intensive care units, the lowest number since April 2020.

The ministry credited "the timely implementation of the national vaccination plan against the coronavirus and above all, the individual responsibility of each citizen" with helping to considerably reduce the numbers of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths due to Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Another 783 cases and nine deaths from the disease were reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,650,985 infections and 37,432 fatalities.

A total of 4,237 patients are currently in the active stage of the disease and 1,606,490 people have recovered.

--IANS

int/pgh