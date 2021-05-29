Chile sees 8,680 Covid-19 cases in a day

Santiago, May 29 (IANS) Chile on Friday reported 8,680 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease in 24 hours, the second highest figure since the start of the pandemic here in March 2020, bringing its accumulated caseload to 1,361,381, the Ministry of Health said.

It was the second consecutive day to register over 8,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in a 24-hour period, which also saw 119 more deaths from the disease, raising the pandemic death toll to 28,928, the Xinhua news agency reported.