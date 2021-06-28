Chile sees significant decrease in average daily cases of Covid-19

Santiago, June 28 (IANS) Chile has reported a seven-day moving average of around 4,500 cases of Covid-19, the lowest since March, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

Minister of Health Enrique Paris said that in the last 24 hours, another 4,488 cases were registered, bringing the total to 1,547,103 infections, and 135 deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 32,298, the Xinhua news agency reported.