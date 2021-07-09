Chile to ease Covid curbs for fully vaccinated people

"We have had more than 30 days of continuous health improvements that have allowed us to reduce by 60 per cent the number of daily infections," the President said on Thursday.

Santiago, July 9 (IANS) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced that civilians who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will enjoy greater freedom starting from July 15, following a decline in infections and progress in immunisation numbers.

"Hospitalisations have also decreased and, to a lesser extent, deaths."

Till date, more than 11 million people were fully vaccinated, while over 13 million had received their first jab, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 22,883,806 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Pinera said that holders of a mobility pass, which certifies full vaccination against Covid-19, will be allowed to participate in activities with greater capacity.

Individual regions will be allowed to shorten the nationwide curfew as long as at least 80 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated and the rate of active cases is less than 150.

Meanwhile, nurseries, kindergartens and schools are permitted to open on a voluntary basis, including in neighbourhoods under lockdown.

Chile has so far reported 1,576,336 confirmed coronavirus cases and 33,328 deaths.

