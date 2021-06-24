Chile vaccinates 80% of target population against Covid

"After almost five months of hard work throughout Chile, we have managed to vaccinate 80.26 per cent of the target population against Covid-19," or 12,199,649 people as of Tuesday night, he told reporters, Xinhua reported.

Santiago, June 24 (IANS) Chile has vaccinated 80 per cent of its target population against Covid-19 with at least one dose, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Wednesday.

"That was our first major objective, and we can now say, 'mission accomplished'."

Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza called on the whole country to continue "taking care, respecting preventive measures and using masks correctly."

"This pandemic is not letting up and we have to continue working together to control it," she added.

Chile's mass vaccination campaign began on February 3, and to date, it has administered 21,724,741 doses.

