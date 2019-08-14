Chilkul Balaji Temple forms 'Jatayu Sena' for protecting women, girls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In a special ritual programme held at the famous Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad, a 'Jatayu Sena' (Army) was formed in order to prevent atrocities on women and girls.

'Jatayu' was a giant eagle who fought with Ravana to prevent Sita from being abducted in the mythological epic Ramayana.Ancient and traditional India had built respect and reverence for women through culture, which celebrated women and girls through Kanya Vandanam and through observation of Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dhooj."Chilkur Balaji Temple continues to sensitise the society towards protecting girls and women from molesters and eve-teasers. Jatayu Army formation is the new initiative, to protect women and girls from atrocities. Special rituals were performed on sacred threads and tied on the wrists of women and girls in the Chilkur Temple," said Rangarajan, Chief Priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple.This was the symbolic launch of Jatayu Sena, a large army formed for the protection for girls and women. Rangarajan told that any man can join this Army and he needs to be proactive in preventing the crime against girls.Nadeem of Hyderabad's major suburb Karwan was the first man to rescue a small girl from being raped near Moinabad Mandal in Ranga Reddy village, Telangana. He was named the first member of Jatayu Sena and was felicitated and blessed by the priests. (ANI)