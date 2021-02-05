Chilling, dry weather in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) For the second consecutive day on Friday the minimum temperature remained above the freezing point in Srinagar city as the weather office forecast dry weather for the next seven days.

"Weather is likely to remain dry during the next seven days although the minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2 to 3 degrees during the next 2 days", said an official of the meteorological (MeT) department.