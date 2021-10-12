China: 15 dead, 3 missing after rainstorms hit Shanxi province

Taiyuan (Shanxi) [China], October 12 (ANI): Continuous rainstorms have left 15 people dead and three others missing in north China's Shanxi Province, according to a press conference held on Tuesday by the provincial government.



The province experienced the strongest autumn flood on record, from October 2 to 7, Xinhua reported.

1.76 million people have been affected in 76 county-level regions across the province by the continuous rainfall and 1,20,100 people have been relocated.

37,700 houses have collapsed or are seriously damaged, about 2,38,460 hectares of crops have been damaged, causing a direct economic loss of about USD 780 million, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

