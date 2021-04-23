  1. Sify.com
  China: 8 confirmed dead in Shanghai factory fire

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Apr 23rd, 2021, 14:25:06hrs
Representative image

Shanghai [China], April 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Eight people, including two firefighters, have been confirmed dead in a fire that broke out at a factory in Shanghai Thursday afternoon, local authorities said Friday.

The fire began at 1:30 p.m. at the plant in Jinshan District, which mainly manufactures electronic-product accessories.
The information office of the district government said the blaze was brought under control at 6:20 a.m. Friday. The bodies of the eight people have been found.
A preliminary investigation suggested that the surrounding atmosphere and water body have not been polluted.
The sewage from the fire-extinguishing operation has been collected for treatment. The cause of the fire is under further investigation. (ANI/Xinhua)

