China: 8 killed, 1 injured in coal mine gas outburst in Guizhou

Guizhou [China], April 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Eight people were found dead and one injured following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in southwest China's Guizhou Province.



Search and rescue efforts have concluded as of 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, after four days of the incident, and the injured is receiving treatment.

The accident happened at around 8:50 a.m. on April 9 at the Dongfeng Coal Mine in Jinsha County located in the city of Bijie.

An investigation into the accident is currently underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

