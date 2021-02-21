China approves clinical trials of 16 Covid vaccines

Beijing, Feb 21 (IANS) China has approved 16 domestically made Covid-19 vaccines for clinical trials, six of which have entered phase 3, according to the latest data from the National Medical Products Administration.

Two inactivated Covid-19 vaccines from China have hit the market on a conditional basis: a vaccine from China National Biotec Group affiliated with Sinopharm, and the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech. They received their respective approvals from the administration on December 30, 2020, and February 5 this year, Xinhua news agency reported.