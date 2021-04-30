China arrests two for communicating with Tibetans in exile

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Two persons from eastern Tibet have been arrested by the Chinese authorities earlier this month for communicating with Tibetans in exile, Phayul reported citing rights group Tibet Watch.



Samten Sangpo and Tsultrim from Machen County in Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, were arrested by the local Chinese police on April 16, for communicating with exiled Tibetans on the micro messaging app WeChat.

Phayul said that as per the report they were seen when the authorities in Tridu County (Ch: Chenduo) handed them over to Machen County police. The current whereabouts and the condition of the two men are not known.

According to the report, Chinese authorities have tightened surveillance in the same region of Tsongon Province (Ch: Qinghai) and Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, targeting Tibetans who have relatives or close contacts with exile Tibetans. The local authorities reportedly organised meetings and warned residents against communicating with the exile Tibetan community.

It added that recruitment of people for espionage for monitoring online communication is underway, luring them with promises of lump sum cash rewards and government aid.

Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party government based in Beijing, with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials.

Tibet was a sovereign state before China's invasion in 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered northern Tibet. (ANI)

