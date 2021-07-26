China blames US for 'stalemate' in ties, urges it to change 'highly misguided mindset'

Beijing [China], July 26 (ANI): China on Monday blamed the US for a "stalemate" in ties between the two nations and urged America to change what it called its "highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy".



Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng conveyed this to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during a meeting.

Wendy Sherman is visiting China to hold the first face-to-face talks between Washington and Beijing in months amid acrimonious ties between two countries. Sherman will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday afternoon.

Xie, in a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said China and the US relationship is now in a stalemate and faces serious difficulties because some Americans portray China as an "imagined enemy."

"The hope may be that by demonizing China, the U.S. could somehow shift domestic public discontent over political, economic and social issues and blame China for its own structural problems. It seems that a whole-of-government and the whole-of-society campaign is being waged to bring China down," the statement further said.

The meeting also comes on the heels of the US and its allies - including the European Union, Australia, Britain, New Zealand and Japan - warning China about its "malicious cyber activities", as well as US sanctions on Hong Kong officials, and reciprocal Chinese sanctions.

"The U.S. keeps making an issue with China. It's as if the U.S. side has nothing to talk about except about China. We urge the United States to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy," the ministry said. (ANI)

