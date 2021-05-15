China cancels 487 inbound flights over Covid concerns

Beijing, May 15 (IANS) China has so far cancelled 487 inbound flights due to concerns over the the spread of Covid-19, according to aviation authorities.

China's air routes currently remain open with 52 countries, and over the past four weeks, it has handled 2,080 inbound flights each week, including 223 passenger flights, Xinhua news agency quoted Han Guangzu, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), as saying at a press conference here on Friday.