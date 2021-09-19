China concludes special action enforcing maritime summer fishing ban

Beijing, Sep 19 (IANS) A special law-enforcement action co-launched by the China Coast Guard (CCG) to fight illegal marine fishery activities during this year's summer fishing ban has concluded with significant results.

The CCG agencies of various levels during the operation checked more than 5,200 fishing ships and captured 614 criminal suspects involved in illegal fishing or malpractice, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday citing the CCG as saying.