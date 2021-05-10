China deliberately creating tensions in Taiwan Strait, says Taiwanese council

In a report to the Legislative Yuan, the MAC said that Beijing deliberately raised tensions on the Taiwan Strait and uses cognitive warfare to wear down the morale of Taiwanese, reported Taipei Times.The CCP continues to reiterate its 'one China' principle and deny Taiwan's sovereignty, said the report.It reported that Beijing has also said only by recognising its "one China" principle and the so-called "1992 consensus" could cross-strait relations become peaceful and stable, and the two sides engage in dialogue, thereby blaming Taiwan for the deadlock in cross-strait relationsHighlighting that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has conducted several exercises in the region, the MAC said that the Chinese Army claimed to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.Beijing had unilaterally announced the so-called "22 measures on agriculture and forestry" without consulting Taiwan, while China's Fujian Province postponed an earlier decision to relax quarantine restrictions for Taiwanese, affecting the rights and interests of both the Taiwanese and Chinese people, the Council added.The report further mentioned that interactions between the United States and China on issues such as climate, economy and trade, North Korea, Iran's nuclear program and the Middle East, as well as their strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific region, would affect the situation in the Taiwan Strait.The main source of instability in the Strait was Beijing's continued use of a two-pronged approach of forcing Taiwan into accepting an outcome in cross-strait relations determined unilaterally by China while threatening Taiwan's national security, reported Taipei Times.The Council called on Beijing to face the realities on both sides of the Strait and respect the public opinion of the Taiwanese people.It also urged Beijing to up its compulsory propositions and military and diplomatic oppression of Taiwan and assume responsibility in promoting positive interactions between the two sides of the Strait by resolving differences through communication and dialogue.Taipei Times reported that MAC Minister Chiu Tai-san is set to deliver a report today on the development of the situation in the Strait amid US-China tensions, and answer questions from lawmakers on the legislature's Internal Administration Committee.Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the south-eastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.In a joint communique on Wednesday, G7 Foreign Ministers voiced their opposition to any unilateral actions that could undermine the international rules-based order regarding Chinese aggression in the East and South China Seas.China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin opposed the G7 ministers' support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in World Health Organisation forums and the World Health Assembly. (ANI)