China deploys 500 firefighters to tackle forest blaze in Tibet

Beijing [China], October 28 (ANI): The Chinese Ministry of Emergency Situations on Thursday said that it has deployed 500 firefighters to tackle forest blaze in the Nyingchi prefecture in the Tibet Autonomous Region.



The forest fire broke out on Wednesday shortly after midnight, prompting the evacuation of about 50 local residents from the nearby villages, reported Sputnik.

The central television of China reported that the fire spread in the fir forest at the height of 2,400-3,500 meters (7,874-11,482 feet) above sea level.

There are no gas filling stations, oil reservoirs, and other potentially explosive facilities around the blaze, reported Sputnik.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet. (ANI)

