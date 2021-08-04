China forces Bajwa's exit from CPEC, but will corrupt Pak army retaliate?



After facing an avalanche of charges that he used his offices to help his family set up several off-shore businesses, Bajwa was forced to resign from the post as the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan. But he continued to enjoy the high position of chairman, CPEC.

According to a report in Dawn newspaper, his younger brothers opened their first Papa John's pizza restaurant in 2002-- the year Bajwa started working as a Lieutenant Colonel on General Pervez Musharraf's staff. Over the years, his family set up a business empire which established 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants worth an estimated USD 39.9 million.