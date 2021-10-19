China hopes UK will create non-discriminatory environment for Chinese firms

Beijing [China], October 19 (ANI): Amid the rising concerns about the nature of Chinese investment in the UK, China on Tuesday expressed hope that the British government will create an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.



This comment was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, in response to a question on remarks made by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during an interview, where he said that his country doesn't want to turn away Chinese investment, despite concerns of some of his own lawmakers.

"The UK is a staunch supporter and practitioner of free trade. China and the UK are important trade and investment partners of each other," said Wenbin.

According to the Chinese spokesperson, it is in the interests of both sides to carry out practical cooperation based on the principle of mutual benefit and win-win results.

"We hope that the UK will create an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies," Wenbin added.

Last year, the UK government banned Chinese tech giant Huawei from its high-speed 5G internet rollout starting in September. This year is considering blocking a Chinese state nuclear company from building a reactor at a power plant where it holds a minority stake.

These remarks by the Chinese foreign ministry come after UK Prime Minister told Bloomberg that China would continue to play a "gigantic part" in his country's economic life and that he would not turn away Chinese investment despite differences. (ANI)





