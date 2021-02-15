China intensifies fight against crimes related to Covid vax

Beijing, Feb 15 (IANS) China's top procuratorate has pledged intensified crackdowns on crimes related to Covid-19 vaccines, following the emergence of cases including sales of counterfeit vaccines.

As of Wednesday, procuratorial organs across the country have approved the arrests of 70 suspects involved in 21 vaccine-related criminal cases, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.