China intruded in Arunachal, built wooden bridge, BJP MP claims

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP, Tapir Gao, on Wednesday claimed that Chinese troops intruded into Indian territory over 60 kilometres and built a wooden bridge in Anjaw district bordering China.

He said the wooden bridge was built last month near Chaglagam, where last security outpost is situated."The McMahon line (which demarcates India-China border) is at a distance of approximately 100 km from Chaglagam, now if China makes a bridge at a distance of 25 km from Chaglagam, that implies China is already 60-70 km into our territory," he told ANI here.He said the BJP workers had sent him a video which shows a wooden bridge built by Chinese troops on Doimru Nallah near Chaglagam.The lawmaker claimed that Chinese troops come to the area every year. "Every year, Chinese troops come in the area. In October 2018, the Indian army patrolling team and Chinese army patrolling team met in the same area," he added.The BJP leader, however, said that he could not blame the security personnel as the terrain is very tough making it hard to access the area."I do not blame the Army or other paramilitary forces who are patrolling the area. There are no roads, how can they possibly access the area?" he said.Gao urged the government to look into the issue and build roads so that security personnel can easily patrol the area.He also asked the government to bring the issue in bilateral talks with Chinese leaders and officials. "I am confident that government will bring this issue in bilateral talks," Gao said. (ANI)