China issues alert for rainstorms

Beijing, Aug 19 (IANS) China's National Meteorological Centre on Thursday issued an alert for rainstorms in some northern, eastern and central parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, heavy rains are expected in parts of Hebei, Tianjin, Shandong and Henan, with up to 130 mm of rainfall expected in certain areas, reports Xinhua news agency.