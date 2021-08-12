China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

Beijing, Aug 12 (IANS) China's National Meteorological Centre on Thursday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in some central and eastern parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday, heavy rains are expected in parts of Hubei, Anhui, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, with up to 200 mm of rainfall in certain areas, reports Xinhua news agency.