China issues yellow alert for sandstorms

Beijing, March 15 (IANS) China's national observatory on Monday issued a yellow alert for sandstorms in the northern part of the country.

Starting from Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, affected by cold fronts and heavy winds, floating sand and dust are expected to sweep parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing and Tianjin, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Center as saying in a forecast.