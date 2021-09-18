China opposes European Parliament's 'interference' in Taiwan affairs

Beijing [China], September 18 (ANI): A Chinese spokesperson on Saturday urged the European Parliament and its certain bodies to exercise caution in words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues, reiterating that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is a part of it, Xinhua reported on Saturday.



Zhu Fenglian, a Chinese spokesperson for Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that China firmly opposes the content that runs counter to the one-China principle, a consensus of the international community, and the European side's solemn commitment on the Taiwan question that it made when establishing diplomatic relations with China.

She commented on a recent report issued by the European Parliament that contains content related to Taiwan.

The European Commission's newly released report about its strategy in the Indo-Pacific, described Taiwan as an important partner to establish semiconductor supply chains, and to have a dialogue on data protection, Taiwan News reported.

The bloc also pledged to deepen its trade and investment ties with the country, as the two sides haven't signed Bilateral investment Agreements (BIAs) or enjoyed official diplomatic relations.

Titled, "The EU strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," the paper also warns of China's military build-up, displays of force, increasing tension in South China and the East China Sea, and the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. (ANI)

