China opposes new round of US sanctions on Ethiopia

Beijing [China], September 22 ((ANI/Xinhua): China opposes the new round of sanctions imposed by the US on Ethiopia, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.



Zhao made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a query on an executive order signed by US President Joe Biden authorising a new round of sanctions against Ethiopia due to conflict inside the country.

Zhao said that China always holds that international law and basic norms governing international relations must be adhered to in state-to-state relations. China opposes wanton pressure through sanctions or the threat of imposing sanctions to interfere in other countries internal affairs, Zhao added.

He urged that the US should prudently handle issues related to Ethiopia and play a constructive role in restoring peace and stability in the country.

"We believe that Ethiopia, as China's important cooperative partner in Africa, has the wisdom and capability to properly resolve internal differences, and hope the country could achieve national reconciliation and restore peace and stability at an early date," Zhao said. (ANI/Xinhua)

