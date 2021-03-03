China, Pak celebrate 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

He made the remarks when attending a ceremony on Tuesday to commence the celebrations with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi via video link, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, March 3 (IANS) China and Pakistan should push their cooperation to a higher level, wider range and greater depth as they celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Noting the China-Pakistan friendship enjoys a time-honoured history, Wang said the two countries have carried out all-round cooperation and developed all-weather friendship under the personal care of generations of leaders of both countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties 70 years ago.

He said China and Pakistan should deepen political mutual trust, continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen communication and cooperation on major strategic issues, and jointly respond to changes in the international and regional situation as well as various risks and challenges.

Wang urged the two countries to uphold the principle of mutual benefit for win-win results, promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and create new growth points for cooperation to better benefit the two peoples.

China and Pakistan should encourage people from all walks of life, especially the younger generation, to more actively participate in activities of friendly exchanges, so as to advance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, he said.

Hailing China's development achievements and fruitful results of bilateral cooperation, Qureshi said Pakistan firmly adheres to the one-China policy, firmly supports the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and believes that CPEC will become a paradigm project of the BRI's high-quality development.

--IANS

ksk/