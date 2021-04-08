Toggle navigation
Sify.com
News
Movies
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Reviews
Images
Finance
IPL 2021
SPORTS
Cricket
Tennis
Football
Hockey
Olympics
Others
Bawarchi
Samachar
Videos
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
News
National
China, Pakistan investment in Gwadar pushes the Baloch minority to the margins
China, Pakistan investment in Gwadar pushes the Baloch minority to the margins
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Thu, Apr 8th, 2021, 13:40:20hrs
By
Rahul Kumar
Latest Features
Vikas Hobe, declares PM Modi in Bengal!
MBA graduate in Kerala says NO to BJP ticket!
Lakhs of people attend PM Modi's election rally!
PM Modi takes COVID vaccine!
Rahul Gandhi swims with fishermen in Kerala