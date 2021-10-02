China records highest September temperature since 1961

Compared to normal years, the national average reading from September 1 to 28 was 1.5 degrees Celsius higher, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Centre as saying.

Beijing, Oct 2 (IANS) China's national average temperature in September was the highest since 1961, while rainfall in the country's northern part also hit a record high, the National Climate Centre announced on Saturday.

The precipitation level across the country in September ranked fourth since 1961, up 29.7 per cent compared to the same period in normal years.

September rainfall in the northern regions was approximately 1.1 times more than normal, surging to a record high in history.

During the meteorological summer which ended in August, rainfall in the northern regions hit 421.4 mm, 33.9 per cent above normal, and the largest since 1995.

--IANS

ksk/