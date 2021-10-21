China rejects EU report on ties with Taiwan

Bejing [China], October 21 (ANI): China on Thursday strongly condemned and rejected the report on the political relations and cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Taiwan adopted by the European Parliament.



Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged the European Parliament to immediately stop its "words and deeds" that undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

These remarks come after the plenary session of the European Parliament on October 21 adopted the report on EU-Taiwan political relations and cooperation. The EU lawmakers also demanded the bloc's trade office in Taipei be renamed the European Union office in Taiwan.

Responding to the EU's report, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory. "The one-China principle is an international consensus and the political foundation of China's diplomatic relations with the EU."

"The European Parliament should immediately stop its words and deeds that undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and stop provocation and confrontation. We urge relevant parties not to underestimate the strong resolution, determination and capability of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the European Union (EU) expressed its wish to enhance ties with Taiwan and said the union has to address China's assertiveness and attempts to intimidate Taiwan's like-minded partners.

"While enhancing ties with Taiwan, the EU has to address China's assertiveness and attempts to intimidate Taiwan's like-minded partners," EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said during the European Parliament plenary session focused on Taiwan-EU relations. Vestager had also pointed at China's increasing military presence in the Taiwan Strait, including flying missions off the southwest coast of Taiwan.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the island's self-governance for over seven decades. Meanwhile, Taipei continues to counter the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US. (ANI)

