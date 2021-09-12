China renews 2nd-highest alert for typhoon Chanthu

At 9 a.m. Sunday, the centre of Chanthu, the 14th typhoon of this year, moved to waters off eastern Taiwan, or at a latitude of 24 degrees north and a longitude of 122.4 degrees east, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre as saying.

Beijing, Sep 12 (IANS) China's national observatory on Sunday continued its orange alert, the second highest, for typhoon Chanthu, which is expected to make landfall in or pass Zhejiang province on Monday.

It packed a gale of 52 metres per second, according to the Centre.

Moving northward at a speed of 20 to 25 km per hour, Chanthu will make landfall in or pass the coastal area near Zhoushan on Monday, it added.

From 2 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday, the typhoon will likely bring gale-force winds and rainstorms to regions including Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Fujian and Taiwan.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red being the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

