China renews alert for heavy rainfall

From 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, thunderstorms, strong winds and hail are expected in parts of provinces including Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Shandong, Henan, Anhui and Jiangsu, according to the centre.

Beijing, Aug 1 (IANS) China's National Meteorological Centre on Sunday renewed its blue weather alert for heavy rainfall and severe convection in parts of the country.

During this period, heavy downpours are expected to lash certain areas of Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan, Taiwan and Shanghai, reports Xinhua news agency.

Parts of these regions will experience downpours with up to over 70 mm of hourly precipitation, according to the forecast.

The centre has advised local authorities to prepare for rainstorms, thunderstorms and gales and be vigilant against possible flooding, landslides and mudslides.

It also recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

--IANS

ksk/