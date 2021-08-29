China renews alert for rainstorms

Beijing, Aug 29 (IANS) China's National Meteorological Centre on Sunday renewed an alert for rainstorms in multiple regions of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, downpours are expected in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui. Parts of Shandong Province will see up to 120 mm of rainfall, reports Xinhua news agency.