China renews blue alert for rainstorms

Beijing [China], August 20 (ANI/Xinhua): China's National Meteorological Center on Friday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in some northeastern and eastern parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures.



From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, heavy rains are expected in parts of Liaoning and Jiangsu provinces, with up to 120 mm of rainfall expected in certain areas.

These regions are likely to encounter over 70 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The national observatory has advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding and suggested schools and kindergartens take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of students.

The center also reminded drivers in affected areas to watch out for flooding and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (ANI/Xinhua)

