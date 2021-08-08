China renews yellow alert for heavy rainstorms

Beijing, Aug 8 (IANS) China's National Meteorological Centre on Sunday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in the southwestern parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 2 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday, heavy rains are expected in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou and Yunnan, with up to 230 mm of rainfall in certain areas, reports Xinhua news agency citing the Centre as saying.