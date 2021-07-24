China reports 13 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, July 24 (IANS) The Chinese mainland has reported 13 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, with 12 in Jiangsu and one in Sichuan, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Also reported were 22 new imported cases, of which five each were reported in Guangdong and Yunnan, four in Fujian, three in Sichuan, two in Shanghai and one each in Tianjin, Henan and Hubei, reports Xinhua news agency.