China reports 19 imported COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], October 17 (ANI): The Chinese mainland reported 19 imported COVID-19 cases and one locally-transmitted infection on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.



China's National Health Commission on Sunday said in its daily report on Sunday the newly-added local case was reported in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

There were no new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19, the commission said.

Local media reports said the global COVID-19 pandemic remains at a high level, and the risk of imported cases continues to exist in China. (ANI)

