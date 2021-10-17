  1. Sify.com
  4. China reports 19 imported COVID-19 cases

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 17th, 2021, 16:25:03hrs
Representative image

Beijing [China], October 17 (ANI): The Chinese mainland reported 19 imported COVID-19 cases and one locally-transmitted infection on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

China's National Health Commission on Sunday said in its daily report on Sunday the newly-added local case was reported in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
There were no new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19, the commission said.
Local media reports said the global COVID-19 pandemic remains at a high level, and the risk of imported cases continues to exist in China. (ANI)

