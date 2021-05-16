China reports 4 new locally-transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, May 16 (IANS) The Chinese mainland has reported four new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in Liaoning province, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
Besides the four locally-transmitted cases, there 14 new imported infections registered in the mainland, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying.
Of the 14, five were reported in Guangdong, three in Yunnan, two in Shanghai, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Henan, Sichuan and Shaanxi.
Meanwhile, there were no deaths related to the disease, the Commission added.
China's overall caseload and death toll as of Sunday morning stood at 90,829 and 4,636.
--IANS
ksk/