China reports 5 new locally- transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, May 15 (IANS) The Chinese mainland has reported five new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Three of them were reported in Anhui and two in Liaoning, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were also nine new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Liaoning, Shandong, Guangdong and Sichuan.