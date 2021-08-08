China reports 95 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours as Delta variant spreads

Beijing [China], August 8 (ANI): China on Saturday reported over 95 new COVID-19 cases as delta variant continues to spread in the country despite strict restrictions and rules.



According to National Health Commission said that the country has reported 81 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, China Daily reported.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 38 were reported in Jiangsu, 24 in Henan, seven in Yunnan, six each in Hubei and Hunan, according to the commission.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, of which six were reported in Shanghai, four in Yunnan, three in Guangdong and two in Sichuan.

As the new COVID-19 cases have been reported in at least 18 Chinese provinces, experts in the country have raised alarm due to the latest outbreak in the country fuelled by the spread of the Delta variant.

Chinese public health officials on Sunday said the ongoing outbreak is the most serious one since the initial outbreak in Wuhan, Global Times reported.

The experts said more efforts are needed to plug the loopholes in the infection control work while stressing the need to advance the mass vaccination drive.

Epidemiologists in the country evaluated that the latest outbreaks are still in the early stages and insist that the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, the city of Beijing has rolled out a range of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by imposing restrictions on travellers from regions with relatively high virus transmission rates.

According to Chinese state media Global Times, people from medium or high-risk regions who are planning to return to Beijing will be prevented from buying tickets for air and railway services. (ANI)

