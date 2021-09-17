China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran to strengthen coordination on Afghan issue

Dushanbe, Sep 17 (IANS) Senior officials from China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran agreed on Thursday to step up communication and coordination on the Afghan issue.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Rasoul Mousavi reached the consensus at an informal meeting on Afghanistan in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe, Xinhua news agency reported.